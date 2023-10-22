Pvt bus operators seek govt help

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 21

Private bus operators in Punjab under the banner of the Punjab Motor Union convened a state-level meeting at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall here today to address the challenges their industry is facing.

They expressed concern over the state of the private bus sector and sought assistance from the government.

The operators raised issues regarding increasing operational costs, particularly due to rising prices of fuel and spare parts.

“Despite complying with tax obligations and adhering to regulations, we believe our concerns have been overlooked by the government. The cost of constructing bus frames has surged significantly in the past two years. While fuel and toll taxes have increased, passenger fares remain unchanged,” said Sandeep Sharma, a union member.

He said the operators voiced concern over the government’s policy of providing free bus ride for women time and again. It had adversely impacted their revenues, but all their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Additionally, we have highlighted the instances of heavy vehicles and school buses exceeding passenger limits and being used for wedding and political functions, but no action was taken,” the operators said, adding that due to stringent government regulations, many small bus operators have ceased operations, leading to unemployment for many.

To address these concerns, the bus operators have put forth a series of requests. They are advocating for a reduction in motor vehicle tax to Rs 1 per km, a 10-day discount on monthly taxes, and discontinuation of a 10 per cent surcharge on taxes.

They said despite considerable increase in fuel prices, they were still charging fares set in 2019. They called upon government representatives to understand their challenges and collaborate on viable solutions, besides fulfilling their other demands, including lower taxes, eliminating surcharges among others.