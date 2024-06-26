Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The department of botany and eco-club of DAV College organised an online quiz on environmental conservation. Students from postgraduate, undergraduate courses as well as the collegiate wing participated in it. Head of the department of botany, Komal Arora, urged the students to adopt eco-friendly lifestyle and take positive steps towards sustainability. Principal Rajesh Kumar motivated the young minds to take active measures for environmental conservation. He also urged them to contribute towards the restoration of ecosystem. Komal Arora, eco-club coordinator, thanked the participants, faculty members and non-teaching staff of botany department for the initiative.

Workshop on ergonomics

The department of physiotherapy at CT Group of Institutions organised a workshop on ‘Posture, activities of daily living and ergonomics’ as a part of the faculty development programme. The event was coordinated by CTIHS principal Seema Arora and physiotherapy department head Arun to enhance faculty members’ knowledge and skills in posture correction daily activities, and ergonomic principles to promote health and prevent work-related injuries. The workshop featured orthopedic physiotherapists Dr Kalpana and Riya as the resource persons. They provided in-depth sessions on the importance of maintaining good posture, integrating ergonomic practices into daily activities and designing ergonomic workstations. Participants engaged in interactive demonstrations and Q&A sessions, received personalised feedback, and learnt practical skills and gained a deeper understanding of these essential health principles.

Trekking expedition for students

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, have announced the participation of NCC Air Wing cadets Sahibhinder Singh, Aditya Dhiman, Divyansh Kumar and Lovepreet Singh, in the All India Trekking Expedition to be held in Almora, Uttarakhand. The expedition will bring together cadets from different regions of India, providing them with a platform to explore the natural beauty of Uttarakhand. The cadets will take part in physical endurance activities, which would help them develop essential life skills. The cadets will undertake various trekking routes, participate in environmental conservation activities and engage in cultural exchanges. The expedition will not only enhance their physical fitness but also help them develop a deeper appreciation for nature and the importance of preserving it.

Football trials at lyallpur college

Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, was chosen as the venue by the Punjab Sports Department to organise football and handball trials for boys and girls for the session 2024-25. Principal Jaspal Singh, sports dean Rashpal Singh Sandhu, selection committee members and coaches introduced themselves to the football players. Around 200 players from Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, DAV College, Jalandhar, Mohan Lal Uppal DAV College, Phagwara, Sikh National College, Banga, and Khalsa College Amritsar participated in the trials.

14 students get campus placements

Amritsar: The Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised campus placement drives by two companies for undergraduate and postgraduate students of Guru Ram Dass School of Planning. The first placement drive was conducted by Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Faridabad. As many as 22 students appeared for interviews and finally, four students were offered jobs at an annual package of Rs 4.8 lakhs. The Faridabad-based institute will start a new MBA programme in traffic management, and the students have been selected as a teaching faculty. The second placement drive was conducted by LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd, which hired 10 students for the positions of urban planner and transport planner at an annual pay package of Rs 4.8 lakhs. Guru Ram Dass School of Planning head Professor Ashwani Luthra said they trained the students as per the demand of the corporate and public sector agencies. Recently, five alumni had been recruited in the Town and Country Planning Departments of Government of Haryana, he added.

DAV College students top varsity

Bhumi, a student of DAV College, Amritsar, has secured the first position in university examinations by scoring 8.36 CGPA. She bagged the position in first semester of BVoc in web designing and development (IT). Navroop Kaur and Harpreet Singh secured the second position by scoring 7.82 CGPA. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the students for their achievements and wished them a bright future and success in the upcoming semesters. The principal also lauded the untiring efforts of the department of computer science for making their efforts in bringing out the best possible results.

