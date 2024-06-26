 Quiz on environmental conservation : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Campus Notes

Quiz on environmental conservation

Quiz on environmental conservation


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The department of botany and eco-club of DAV College organised an online quiz on environmental conservation. Students from postgraduate, undergraduate courses as well as the collegiate wing participated in it. Head of the department of botany, Komal Arora, urged the students to adopt eco-friendly lifestyle and take positive steps towards sustainability. Principal Rajesh Kumar motivated the young minds to take active measures for environmental conservation. He also urged them to contribute towards the restoration of ecosystem. Komal Arora, eco-club coordinator, thanked the participants, faculty members and non-teaching staff of botany department for the initiative.

Workshop on ergonomics

The department of physiotherapy at CT Group of Institutions organised a workshop on ‘Posture, activities of daily living and ergonomics’ as a part of the faculty development programme. The event was coordinated by CTIHS principal Seema Arora and physiotherapy department head Arun to enhance faculty members’ knowledge and skills in posture correction daily activities, and ergonomic principles to promote health and prevent work-related injuries. The workshop featured orthopedic physiotherapists Dr Kalpana and Riya as the resource persons. They provided in-depth sessions on the importance of maintaining good posture, integrating ergonomic practices into daily activities and designing ergonomic workstations. Participants engaged in interactive demonstrations and Q&A sessions, received personalised feedback, and learnt practical skills and gained a deeper understanding of these essential health principles.

Trekking expedition for students

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, have announced the participation of NCC Air Wing cadets Sahibhinder Singh, Aditya Dhiman, Divyansh Kumar and Lovepreet Singh, in the All India Trekking Expedition to be held in Almora, Uttarakhand. The expedition will bring together cadets from different regions of India, providing them with a platform to explore the natural beauty of Uttarakhand. The cadets will take part in physical endurance activities, which would help them develop essential life skills. The cadets will undertake various trekking routes, participate in environmental conservation activities and engage in cultural exchanges. The expedition will not only enhance their physical fitness but also help them develop a deeper appreciation for nature and the importance of preserving it.

Football trials at lyallpur college

Students of Guru Ram Dass School of Planning who got selected during campus placements in Amritsar. Tribune photo

Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, was chosen as the venue by the Punjab Sports Department to organise football and handball trials for boys and girls for the session 2024-25. Principal Jaspal Singh, sports dean Rashpal Singh Sandhu, selection committee members and coaches introduced themselves to the football players. Around 200 players from Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, DAV College, Jalandhar, Mohan Lal Uppal DAV College, Phagwara, Sikh National College, Banga, and Khalsa College Amritsar participated in the trials.

14 students get campus placements

Amritsar: The Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised campus placement drives by two companies for undergraduate and postgraduate students of Guru Ram Dass School of Planning. The first placement drive was conducted by Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Faridabad. As many as 22 students appeared for interviews and finally, four students were offered jobs at an annual package of Rs 4.8 lakhs. The Faridabad-based institute will start a new MBA programme in traffic management, and the students have been selected as a teaching faculty. The second placement drive was conducted by LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd, which hired 10 students for the positions of urban planner and transport planner at an annual pay package of Rs 4.8 lakhs. Guru Ram Dass School of Planning head Professor Ashwani Luthra said they trained the students as per the demand of the corporate and public sector agencies. Recently, five alumni had been recruited in the Town and Country Planning Departments of Government of Haryana, he added.

DAV College students top varsity

Bhumi, a student of DAV College, Amritsar, has secured the first position in university examinations by scoring 8.36 CGPA. She bagged the position in first semester of BVoc in web designing and development (IT). Navroop Kaur and Harpreet Singh secured the second position by scoring 7.82 CGPA. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the students for their achievements and wished them a bright future and success in the upcoming semesters. The principal also lauded the untiring efforts of the department of computer science for making their efforts in bringing out the best possible results.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh fails to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP

3
Delhi

Delhi High Court stays order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case

4
Trending

‘Oscar, Emmy’: Gulbadin Naib's cramp during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match sparks controversy

5
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

6
India

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

7
India The Tribune Analysis

Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post

8
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader's murder in Punjab

9
India

Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

10
India

Owaisi hails conflict-hit West Asian country Palestine after taking oath, remarks expunged

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets

The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student raped

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry...


Cities

View All

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Street vendors whose kiosks ruined in fire get compensation

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Minister Atishi faces Opposition backlash over satyagraha

Protests erupt in Mangolpuri as Delhi MC demolishes parts of mosque

4 of family suffocate to death in house fire

Tutored by crime on YouTube, insurance agent turns extortionist

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student raped

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

University admissions: Turnout for sports trials dips further on last day

Passengers hurt as mini-bus overturns

Teachers protest, block road in Jalandhar West

Ex-MP Kamal Chaudhary dies

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Khanna police crack whip against drug smugglers

Will take up arms, won’t spare anyone: Gangster’s open challenge to police

Raise retirement age, demand ASHA workers

Robbers loot elderly in guise of plumbers

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands

Fatehgarh Sahib BJP workers observe Black Day