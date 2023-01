Our Correspondent

Mukerian, January 17

On the eighth day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra today, the march began from Tanda. Crossing through Dasuya in the afternoon, the yatra on its way to Mukerian halted at village Pandori Lameen. A press conference was addressed here by Rahul Gandhi. The village is part of Mukerian assembly segment.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi’s journey from Jhingad Kalan village travelled to Dasuya and then to Mukerian assembly segment.