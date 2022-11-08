Raids on to nab murder accused

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 7

More than 14 months after the crime, the Nurmahal police have failed to arrest the man accused of murdering a local resident. Rohit (22), son of Ram Lubhaya, a resident of Mohalla Khatikan was shot dead on the morning of August 10 by Jaswinder Singh Bunty, son of Mohindar Singh, a resident of Lohar village under Jamsher Sadar police station.The police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Jaswinder Singh Bunty. Station House Officer Surinder Kumar said raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. —