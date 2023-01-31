Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 30

Several families have been staying in tents at Latifpura ever since their homes were demolished over a month ago. The rain for the past two days has brought face trouble for the oustees as water seeped into some of the tents, making the living conditions miserable.

Awaiting rehabilitation and battling inclement weather, members of the Latifpura Mur Waseba Morcha and ousted residents have declared that they would gherao the residence of AAP MLA Sheetal Angural on February 2. Organisations backing the Latifpura Morcha also said the angst of these residents would also be felt in the bypoll necessitated by the untimely demise of Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary.

Latifpura residents Baljinder Kaur and Rajinder said they had to spend the nights without sleep as due to the heavy rain yesterday and today water had seeped into their tents reaching all the way to their beds. Morcha leaders Santokh Singh Sandhu, Gurdeep Singh Bhandal, Paramjit Singh Jabbewal, Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, jathedar Kashmir Singh Jandiala, Jasvir kaur Jassi, among others said as long as Latifpura residents were not compensated for their losses and not rehabilitated at the same site, the protest would go on.

Puddles around tents following rain at the demolition site in Latifpura on Tuesday. Tribune photo

They said the CM Bhagwant Mann led AAP government in the state would have to pay the price for running bulldozers over hapless people’s homs. The leaders also said preparations for the protests outside AAP leaders’ and MLAs’ homes were on.

Starting from February 2, Latifpura residents will protest outside the residence of MLA Sheetal Angural.

Residents also burnt effigies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Improvement Trust Chairman to express their anger.

Parties to feel the heat in LS bypoll

