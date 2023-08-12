Rain causes havoc in Kandi area, damages goods worth lakhs

Our Correspondent

Talwara, August 11

Heavy rain last night has caused huge destruction in the Kandi area. One person was injured as the roof of verandah of a mud house collapsed in Bhavnaur village.

The wall of Government Senior Secondary School in Ramgarh Sikri village collapsed. In Sikri and Amroh villages water entered shops and houses.

One person injured in Bhavnaur village Rainwater enters houses and shops

Wall of school collapses in Ramgarh

One person injured as roof of verandah in a mud house falls at Bhavnaur village

Ramgarh Sikri village sarpanch Ashwani Kumar blamed the Railways for waterlogging in the market. He said, “The Railways have dug up trenches for the Daulatpur Talwara track. After heavy rain, water filled in trenches and flowed towards market. Three houses and eight shops located in the market are inundated. Goods worth lakhs have been damaged.”

The wall of the Government Senior Secondary School in Ramgarh Sikri near Talwara fell during heavy rain on Thursday. Tribune Photos

He said the wall of Ramgarh Sikri village Government Senior Secondary School was damaged. The verandah of a mud house in Bhavnaur village collapsed due to heavy rain. Bhajan Singh, who was sleeping in the house, was seriously injured. He was admitted to the Bhol government hospital.

Former sarpanch Sham Singh said Bhajan lived in the house with his widow sister-in-law Shobha Lata. His sister-in-law was speech and hearing impaired. Sham said the administration should provide all possible help to residents.