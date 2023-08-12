Rain causes havoc in Kandi area, damages goods worth lakhs

Talwara, August 11
Heavy rain last night has caused huge destruction in the Kandi area. One person was injured as the roof of verandah of a mud house collapsed in Bhavnaur village.
The wall of Government Senior Secondary School in Ramgarh Sikri village collapsed. In Sikri and Amroh villages water entered shops and houses.
One person injured in Bhavnaur village
- Rainwater enters houses and shops
- Wall of school collapses in Ramgarh
- One person injured as roof of verandah in a mud house falls at Bhavnaur village
Ramgarh Sikri village sarpanch Ashwani Kumar blamed the Railways for waterlogging in the market. He said, “The Railways have dug up trenches for the Daulatpur Talwara track. After heavy rain, water filled in trenches and flowed towards market. Three houses and eight shops located in the market are inundated. Goods worth lakhs have been damaged.”
He said the wall of Ramgarh Sikri village Government Senior Secondary School was damaged. The verandah of a mud house in Bhavnaur village collapsed due to heavy rain. Bhajan Singh, who was sleeping in the house, was seriously injured. He was admitted to the Bhol government hospital.
Former sarpanch Sham Singh said Bhajan lived in the house with his widow sister-in-law Shobha Lata. His sister-in-law was speech and hearing impaired. Sham said the administration should provide all possible help to residents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...