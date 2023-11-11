Rain fails to dampen Dhanteras spirit

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

As it poured heavily in Jalandhar for at least five hours this morning, it affected Dhanteras sales in the city during the morning.

Since it rained continuously from 7 am onwards till noon, a lot of water accumulated on the city roads making it difficult for anyone to enter the old city market areas for buying utensils, jewellery, coins and other items.

As the rainfall subsided, people started coming out of their houses and roads were completely packed to capacity. There was bumper to bumper traffic on all roads leading to Model Town, Rainak Bazaar and other markets. Brass utensils remained more in demand. Even as the rate of gold remained Rs 62,010 per 10 gram today, it did not deter buyers from purchasing jewellery.

Even automobile companies got a good response from buyers. Amit Mittal, a car dealer, said the sales of the latest models of Swift, Brezza, Fronx and Baleno remained all-time high.