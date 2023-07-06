Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 5

With day temperature soaring for the past week, early morning rains brought relief and cheer for the parched district today, simultaneously registering a much-needed dip in the mercury.

While Jalandhar district saw the maximum day temperature reaching 39 to 40 degree Celsius in June, the night temperature was recorded at 38 to 40 degree Celsius on some days. The temperature marginally started easing from June 26-27 onwards, with a marginal dip in the heat.

Water accumulated on a road near Lamba Pind Chowk in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

However, the weather stayed considerably hot making it difficult for residents to step out, especially during the day time. Even on Sunday and Monday, hot winds scorched the region with day temperature in Jalandhar recorded at 37 degrees on Sunday and 39 degrees on Monday.

With the monsoon knocking, the weather started taking a turn for the better as intermittent rains were witnessed in parts of the region on Tuesday. However, there was no let-up in the heat.

Wednesday morning brought overcast skies and a cheery downpour. The maximum temperature was recorded at 35 degree and minimum at 28 degree on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the mercury dipped several notches. The highest temperature recorded during the day in Jalandhar was 27 degree and the lowest was 24 degree.

People push an auto-rickshaw after it developed snag during rain in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

With the Weather Department predicting several days of rain and thunderstorm in the coming days, the spell is expected to continue in the coming days.

The Met Department has predicted light to moderate rain at many places across Punjab on July 5, 7 and 8 and at most places on July 6 and 9. While no massive change in temperature is expected over the state during the next five days, thunderstorm and lightning is expected at isolated places in the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places on July 9.

For Doaba, rain at many places has been predicted for July 6 and July 8, at most places on July 5 and 9 and few places on July 7. Light thunderstorm and lightning is also likely at Jalandhar I, Jalandhar II, Phillaur, Nakodar, Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi as per the warning issued for July 5.

While rain brought relief to city dwellers, it also led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Motorists had to face a tough time wading through waterlogged roads. Waterlogging also led to traffic snarl-ups on roads, especially Jalandhar-Phagwara highway.

Areas like Transport Nagar, Pathankot Chowk, Lamma Pind Chowk, PAP Chowk and Rama Mandi to Haveli road were worst-affected due to waterlogging. Vehicular traffic was disrupted due to waterlogging on these stretches.

