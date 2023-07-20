 Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra : The Tribune India

Highlights lack of monsoon preparedness, subpar quality of construction; residents want urgent, effective action

In front of Bus stand: Residents say the perilous condition of roads during the monsoon poses a significant risk to the lives and well-being of the inhabitants in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit SIngh



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, July 19

City roads have once again come under scrutiny, highlighting the glaring lack of monsoon preparedness and subpar quality of construction by the Municipal Corporation (MC). The recent heavy rains have taken a toll on a significant portion of the city roads, even those that were constructed recently, revealing their vulnerability to wear and tear.

Cool road:Residents say the perilous condition of roads during the monsoon poses a significant risk to the lives and well-being of the inhabitants in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit SIngh

Residents voiced their grievances about the deplorable state of roads, which are posing a risk to the life and limbs of residents, especially during the rainy season. Among the major problem areas is the road leading to Pathankot Chowk, now hazardous due to the formation of large potholes. Workshop Chowk, Partap Bagh Road, Cool Road, Bus Stand Road, and the area in front of the bus stand are also in deplorable condition, posing a threat to commuters. Shockingly, not even a newly constructed road near Imperial Suites hotel has been spared. It also has a number of potholes.

Partap Bagh road

Frustrated residents have shared their stories of close shave they have had in mishaps and the treacherous encounters while navigating these damaged roads, both during and away from the monsoon season. They rued that lack of timely repairs and the use of substandard road construction materials have left them deeply concerned about their safety.

Workshop Chowk

Kamalpreet Kaur, a resident of Cool Road, lamented that a portion of the road, which was dug up to install water pipelines, has been in a sorry state as the MC failed to repair it promptly after completing the pipeline work. She recounted how residents have met with accidents during the rains due to deep potholes that are hidden under the accumulated water, especially for those riding two-wheelers.

Near Pathankot Chowk

She said although the MC had initiated repair work on the dug-up portion of the Cool Road using interlocking tiles, the entire road needs attention, as the condition of it is also deteriorating.

Kamlesh Singh, another resident, expressed frustration over the recent release of development funds worth Rs 95 crore by the AAP government after the by-election. He questioned the utilisation of these funds, emphasising that the current state of roads casts doubts on the MC’s management of resources.

Dug-up portion awaits repair

Sahil Singh, a commuter, highlighted a trend where the MC merely fills broken patches of the road, which quickly deteriorate with just a few hours of rain. He attributed the city’s crumbling road infrastructure to the use of substandard materials.

Residents demand urgent and effective action from the Municipal Corporation to address the issues of road maintenance and construction. They stress that the perilous condition of the roads during the monsoon poses a significant risk to the lives and well-being of the inhabitants. Therefore, the MC must take immediate measures to rectify the situation and ensure their safety and convenience.

