Raise awareness on free legal aid camps: Secy

Hoshiarpur, May 20

Chief Judicial Magistrate Raj Pal Rawal, who is also Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Hoshiarpur, paid a surprise visit to the front office of the Dasuya Division here on Monday. On the occasion, discussions were held with Ajaypal Singh, Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division)/SDJM, Dasuya, Manmohan Bhatti, Civil Judge (Junior Division), Dasuya, and Mandeep Kaur, Civil Judge (Junior Division), Dasuya, regarding free legal aid and national lok adalats.

On the occasion, the District Legal Services Authority Secretary reviewed the cases of free legal aid and checked the registers after obtaining information from Sub-Division (Dasuya) Front Office Retainer advocates HS Hundal and Gurpreet Singh Bhatti.

The retainer advocates were directed to provide free legal aid as per the rules to any person falling under the categories given under Para No.3 of the Free Legal Services Scheme, 2010, so that the general public gets its benefit.

He said special lok adalats would be set up by the Supreme Court from July 29 to August 3 and if someone’s case is pending in the Supreme Court and he wants to settle the case by reaching an agreement with the other party, he can take his case to the special lok adalat.

If people want to go for it, they can contact the nearest District Legal Services Authority office till July 28 on any working day. He said in this special lok adalat, labour-related cases, check-related cases (138 NI Act), accident claim cases (motor accident claims), other compensation cases, family law cases, service cases, rent cases, educational cases, maintenance related cases, motor mortgage cases, consumer protection cases, transfer petitions (civil and criminal), recovery cases, criminal compoundable cases, cases related to land disputes and other civil cases will be dealt with.

The DLSA Secretary asked the retainer advocates to provide information regarding free legal aid lok adalats, permanent lok adalats, mediation and conciliation conciliators, national lok adalats and campaigns run by the head office to the general public by organising monthly seminars from time to time.

