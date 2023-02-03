Raise issue of depleting groundwater in Parl, Seechewal tells MPs

Tribune News Service

Sultanpur Lodhi, Feb 2

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal has appealed to all the MPs of Punjab to unite and raise the issue of depleting groundwater in the Parliament.

Appealing to the MPs of all political parties of Punjab, he said, “By 2039, the water of Punjab will go 1,000 feet deep. There is a dire need for all political parties to join hands on the issue of water so that we can save the future of our future generations. The water issue of Punjab should be raised above politics and raised with unity in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Punjab is going through a very serious crisis in terms of water. I have urged all the members of Punjab should take up the issue of water seriously during the ongoing budget session of Parliament.”

Citing the report of the Central Ground Water Board, Seechewal said the figures of this report show that by the year 2039 the underground water would be 1,000 feet deep, which would cause a crisis in agriculture. He said due to the pollution of the factories, the ground water of the state was not only depleting but also getting polluted. Poisonous and dirty water of the factories was also flowing unhindered in the rivers and drains.

On the occasion of the World Wetlands Day, Seechewal said Harike, Kanjali and Ropar wetlands had international status, but a large part of these reservoirs had been illegally occupied. “This is a big problem and a matter of concern. There is an urgent need to save the natural water resources in Punjab. These water bodies are on their last breath due to pollution and illegal encroachment. It is our duty to save these natural habitats of animals and birds from destruction so that the balance of nature remains.”