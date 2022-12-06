Raise our demands in Parl: Farmers to MP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 5

On the tenth day of their indefinite protest against the state government over their pending demands, the protesting farmers led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee state convener Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra and district president Salwinder Singh Janian gathered outside the residence of MP Santokh Chaudhary and handed over their demand letter to him.

Farmer leaders also appealed to Chaudhary to raise their demands in the upcoming winter session. They said their demands like compensation for handling paddy straw, stopping auction of panchayat land with cultivators, provision of better canal system, cleaning of river waters of pollutants like sewage and effluent from factories and action against erring industries or factories were genuine. These must be accepted by the government without any further delay, the leaders stressed.

Chaudhary assured the farmers that he would take up their demands both with the central and state government, besides, he will raise their genuine concerns in the winter session.