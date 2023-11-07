BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

Phagwara, November 6
Punjab BJP SC Morcha president Sucha Ram Ladhar today met Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, and lodged a complaint against Sandip Daiyma, a senior BJP worker who spoke against gurudwaras and madrasas, religious places of faith at an election rally in Rajasthan.
Ladhar demanded legal and criminal action against Sandip Daiyma for hurting religious sentiments of the people. He said that though action has been taken by the BJP high command, legal and criminal action should also be initiated against Daiyma.
