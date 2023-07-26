Rally against parading of Manipur women

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 25

At the call of the All-India State Government Employees’ Federation, the Women Employees’ Coordinating Committee, Punjab, Hoshiarpur unit held a protest rally at Shaheed Udham Singh Park against the parading incidents of women in Manipur.

While addressing the rally conducted under the leadership of organisation leaders Harninder Kaur and Balwinder Kaur, PSSF president Satish Rana said the culprits who perpetrated atrocities on women should be hanged immediately and steps should be taken to establish peace in Manipur. They demanded that the President’s rule should be implemented to ensure the safety of women in the entire country.

Leaders said for the past three months, people of a particular community were being targeted in Manipur and the police had remained a silent spectator. They said in the regime of so called ‘double engine government’, the accused were being saved by ‘double protection’. Several prominent persons also spoke on the occasion.

