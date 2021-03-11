Rally held against Central Govt's policies in villages

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 20

A rally was organised in Jalandhar villages on Saturday against the policies of the central government.

The rally began from Dayalpur village and travelled through Dhirpur, Kuddowal, Mallian, Bjeekha Nangal villages. People termed the policies of the Central Government fascist and village residents opposed them during the rally.

They gave a call to hold protests across the state from August 20 to August 30 under which a campiagn will be run in Punjab. They said as per the same campaign, marches will be held at Katarpur villages on August 21.

Addressing on the occasion, leaders said rather than addressing the increasing economic crisis, depreciation of rupee as comapared to dollars, rising inflation, unemployment in the country, the Central Government was instead jailing the academics, journalists, intellectuals, writers and advocates who were speaking out or writing about these issues.

They also said the rights of the state were being diminished as the country advanced rapidly towards an increasing policy of centralisation.

They demanded that all jailed activists and intellectuals should be released.

They also demanded that those accused for the rape of Bilkis Bano, who were recently released, should be jailed again. The protesters also condemned the unfortunate death of Rajasthan student Inderjit Meghwwal who was beaten up and killed for drinking water out of a pot of water meant for his upper caste teacher.