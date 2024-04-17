Jalandhar: Ram Navami shobha yatra attended by leaders cutting across party lines

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 16

A shobha yatra was organised in the city today to mark the occasion of Ram Navami. The yatra, which was organised by the Shri Devi Talab Mandir Prabandhak Committee, witnessed the participation of prominent political leaders of all parties including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur, Education Minister Harjot Bains, Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh, BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia and Sheetal Angural along with candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Charanjit Singh Channi of Congress, Pawan Tinu of AAP and Sushil Rinku of BJP, among others.

Artistes take part in the yatra at Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photo: Malkiat Singh

Extending their felicitations to the people on the occasion of Ram Navami, besides hailing the efforts of the committee, political leaders called upon them to follow the teachings of Lord Rama to shun social evils to create peace and harmony in society.

Religious fervour: Devotees take part in a shobha yatra ahead of Ram Navami in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

The yatra, which started from Devi Talab Mandir, passed through different areas and chowk, and finally culminated back at the Mandir. Beautiful palanquins and well-designed artefacts displaying stories about the life of Ram, Sita and Hanuman were the major highlights of the yatra. Hymns were recited by various ‘jathas’.

En route the shobha yatra, shopkeepers belonging to all religions, cleaned the roads in front of their outlets, beautified them and organised stalls for langar.

The district administration also made the requisite arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security and other facilities on the occasion.

