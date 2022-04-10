Ram Navami shobha yatra taken out

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 9

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Saturday evening joined the shobha yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami organised by the Shri Devi Talab Mandir Prabandhak Committee.

The Speaker was accompanied by the MLA Jalandhar Central Raman Arora, MLA Kartarpur Balkar Singh, MLA Jalandhar West Sheetal Angural and MLA Balachaur Santosh Kataria in the shobha yatra. Extending heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Ram Navami, besides hailing the efforts of committee, Speaker Vidhan Sabha called upon them to follow the teachings of ‘Maryada Purushottam’ Lord Rama to shun social evils to create a blissful society.

Various tableaux with glimpses from the life and teachings of Lord Rama were depicted in the shobha yatra. Various groups recited hymns and chanted mantras.

Langar stalls too were organised on the way for the residents.