Rama Mandi SHO held on graft charge

Jalandhar, December 8

Rama Mandi Station House Officer (SHO), Rajesh Kumar Arora, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the owner of a spa centre here. Two of his fellows, Sandeep and Anwar, who are also involved in the case, are yet to be nabbed.

A complaint in this regard was filed by spa centre owner Rajesh Kumar, also known as Sabi. In his complaint to senior police officials, Rajesh said the police arrested his wife and some female staff after a raid at the spa centre on December 6. They were reportedly taken to the Nangal Shama police post without any woman cop and kept there illegally for hours.

Rajesh alleged that his wife and the employees were released only after he offered bribe to the police. After negotiation, the amount was settled at Rs 2.5 lakh and he was told to pay it to SHO Rajesh Arora.

Sandeep Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), City, confirmed the arrest of SHO Rajesh Arora. A case under Section 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Corruption Act was registered against the suspects. DCP Sharma said higher officials got information regarding the raid, following which they summoned the SHO and the complainant.

Following a preliminary probe, it was found that SHO Rajesh Arora accepted the bribe, resulting in his immediate arrest. DCP Sharma said efforts were on to apprehend two other absconding officials. Further investigations had been initiated into the matter.

