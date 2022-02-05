Ramp up vaccination drive: Thori

Ramp up vaccination drive: Thori

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 4

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori asked health officials to ramp up vaccination drive to achieve 100 per cent vaccination target in Jalandhar within a week.

Participating in a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Anirudh Tiwari, the DC said the district administration has already adopted multi-pronged strategy to cover all eligible beneficiaries under the ambit of its vaccination drive. This strategy provides inoculation facilities at doorsteps, gives incentives to ASHA workers for bringing beneficiaries to camps and enforces curbs on those who missed their vaccination.

Thori said a dedicated helpline number 0181-2224417 had been issued by the administration to assist people facing problem in getting their vaccination certificate, besides information of mobile camps.

The DC asked the health teams to pull up their socks for intensive campaign in their respective health blocks so that no one is left without Covid-19 jabs. He also directed the officials concerned that phone calls be made to those who have missed their doses (first or second) on a regular basis until they get themselves vaccinated.

Throwing light on vaccination drive, the DC said a total of 16,92,269 first doses have been administered, while about 13,07,301 second doses have been given in Jalandhar, besides 41,260 precaution doses and 49,796 doses to those in 15-18 age group which stand at as many as 30,40,830 doses so far.

Over 257 mobile camps are being held daily, while on weekends, nearly 350 camps are held across the district, he said, adding that a comprehensive plan had also been chalked out to cover 443 schools in Jalandhar to cover eligible students in this drive.

He directed the officials to prepare a list of villages along with their vaccination coverage which would further help officials to reach out villages with lower pendancy. He categorically said that any kind of laxity in this task would be highly unwarranted and a strict action would be taken against those found negligent in their duty.

Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Jaspreet Singh, SDMs Poonam Singh, Harpreet Atwal, Balbir Raj Singh, RTA Rajiv Verma, Bal Vishwas, District Immunization Officer Rakesh Chopra, SMOs from all health blocks.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra also held a meeting with all SMOs and District Programme Officers on Thursday to review the works regarding Covid-19 in Jalandhar. Dr Ghotra was apprised of the work on Covid-19 vaccinations, sampling and other works associated with the pandemic. He issued instructions for village-wise surveys from ASHA workers to determine the same. He also asked staff to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

