Rana, Cheema trade barbs over Jeeta Maur

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, February 12
With just a week left for the Punjab elections, the two main rival candidates from Sultanpur Lodhi — Congress MLA Navtej Cheema and Independent candidate Rana Inder Partap — on Saturday alleged connection of one another with kabaddi player Ranjit Singh Jeeta Maur, who had been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with a drug case a few days back.
Rana has even said the vehicle that Cheema and his son were using for the election campaign belongs to Maur. He said he even has photographs of the same. “Not just me, even the EC officials, who do all the videography, can provide the video evidence of the same. The vehicle which is registered in the name of Jeeta Maur has the Congress flag hoisting on it,” he insisted. He further alleged, “Even the new plush house in which Cheema resides has been gifted to him by Jeeta Maur.” He blamed the MLA for being hand in gloves with him in the drug trade.
Cheema has not just denied all such allegations, but has levelled counter-allegations against Rana Inder Partap’s father and Punjab minister, Rana Gurjeet Singh. He shared the picture of Rana Gurjeet with Jeeta Maur, alleging that both of them were together for their vested interests. Cheema alleged that Rana had been using the vehicle of an alleged gangster during the campaign.
“It is just that Rana Inder Partap’s campaign has fallen flat that he is now using all these means to level false allegations against me for some petty gains,” said Cheema.
