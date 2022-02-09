Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Kapurthala, February 8

The fight between Cabinet minister and Kapurthala Congress candidate Rana Gurjeet Singh and other party MLAs of Kapurthala district is getting nastier by each day.

On Tuesday as a woman attempted suicide in Kapurthala by pouring acid on herself, Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Cheema launched an attack on Rana saying; "The minister was levelling allegations of lawlessness in Sultanpur Lodhi, represented by me, whereas the reality of ground situation of high-handedness of Rana Gurjeet Singh has come known to everyone in Kapurthala just before the elections. A woman was today forced to attempt suicide as the police was not acting on her complaint against Congress leaders at the behest of Rana."

Cheema went to the extent of saying: "Outsiders have come to Punjab and were using the UP-style of ruling here. People will surely give mandate against Rana and his son". The minister's son Rana Inder Partap is contesting as an Independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi against sitting Congress MLA Navtej Cheema.

Cheema has the support of Bholath ex-MLA Sukhpal Khaira. Khaira had campaigned in favour of Cheema in Sultanpur Lodhi two days back wherein he had challenged Rana Gurjeet Singh saying that he too would contest against him from Kapurthala in the next elections. In response, Rana Gurjeet Singh had said: "Khaira will not even survive in politics for that long. "Khaira should better care about Bholath this time where he is certain to lose his deposit than dream of fighting against me in Kapurthala," he advised Khaira.

Rana Inder Partap, who is a novice in politics, is also not mincing any words. His common narrative in his campaigns is: "I had come to Sultanpur Lodhi to get beetroot sown by the farmers, but I think I will be uprooting Cheema from here."

While Rana Inder Partap has been promising that he would bring in specialists from AIIMS and other hospitals as visiting doctors for free treatment of poor patients, Cheema has begun counter questioning him. "Rana's son should first go and see the condition of THE Kapurthala Civil Hospital. The family has been representing Kapurthala since 2002 and in 20 years they have not been able to give good medical facilities here. How can they claim betterment of health facilities in Sultanpur Lodhi? It is all a farce."

#ranas gurjeet singh #sukhpal khaira