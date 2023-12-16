Ranjit Singh (Kitty) elected Hoshiarpur District Bar Association president

Hoshiarpur: Ranjit Singh (Kitty) was elected president of the Hoshiarpur District Bar Association (DBA) today. He defeated his nearest rival Rakesh Marwaha with a margin of 30 votes. Rajni Nanda was elected secretary, while Navjot Singh Mann got the post of vice-president.OC
Kripal is bar assn head for 9th time
Garhshankar: Advocate Pankaj Kripal was elected president of the Garhshankar Bar Association for the ninth time. Balwinder Singh was elected vice-president and Rupesh Khanna as secretary. Earlier, Madhu Rana was elected as cashier and Mamta Rana as joint secretary with consensus.OC
Gurpreet is Bar Association chief
Nakodar: Gurpreet Singh was elected president of the Nakodar Bar Association on Friday. Assistant Returning Officer Ravi Kumar said Gurpreet got 120 votes to defeat Jaswant Balagan, who garnered 37 votes. Rajinder Bhatti was elected as sectary while Pawan Kumar as cashier.OC
Jhikka elected Bar Assn president
Phagwara: Present incumbent Karanjot Singh Jhikka was once again elected president of the Phagwara Bar Association today. He defeated his rival candidate Gurdev Ram with a margin of 22 votes.
Man arrested for outraging modesty
Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspect was identified as Sukhwindar Singh of Kakarr Kalan village. Rajwindar Kaur of the same village told the police that the suspect, who was her brother-in-law, barged into her house on the April 23 evening in an inebriated condition, used filthy language against her, assaulted her and tore her clothes. The IO said that a case was registered against the suspect. — OC
