Rape accused held after 16 yrs

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding since the last 16 years. Investigating officer Avtar Lal said the suspect was, identified as Harbans Lal, alias Kaka, a resident of Mehsana Pur village. He was wanted in case of rape and outraging woman’s modesty that was registered in 2003. He was declared a PO in 2007. OC
Eight booked for assaulting man
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked eight persons, including two women, on the charge of assaulting a man. Investigating officer (IO) Salinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Parkash Kaur wife of Buta Singh, Shinder Kaur wife of Salinder Singh, Shinder, Sukhwinder, Jaswant, Rajwinder, Mangu and Pinder, all residents of Kania Kalan village. Balwinder Singh of Chak Bahmannia village complained to the police that the suspects had attacked and seriously injured him at a nursing school in Malsian village on July 27. OC
Case registered for online fraud
Hoshiarpur: The Model Town police station has registered a case against unidentified suspect on the charge of online fraud. Prince Kumar Jaiswal, a resident of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar, told the police that an unidentified person had cheated him and Kanwaljit Singh, a resident of Mohalla Tibba Sahib, in an online fraud. The case was registered after investigation by the economic offences wing of the police. OC
One arrested for betting
Hoshiarpur: Officials of the Model Town police station have arrested a suspect near Dana Mandi on the charge of betting and recovered Rs 2,750 in cash from him. The suspect was identified as Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Purhiran. An FIR under the Gambling Act was registered against him. OC
Man declared PO in Excise Act case
Phagwara: The Bilga police have declared a man a proclaimed offender (PO) for non-appearing in a court. Mohinder Pal, SHO, said the suspect was identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satti, a resident of Burj Hassan village. He said Phillaur Judicial Magistrate (First class) Minkashi Gupta had ordered that the suspect be declared a PO in an Excise Act case after booking him under Section 174-A of the IPC. oc
Gang of bike thieves busted
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have busted a gang of motorcycle thieves with the arrest of four of its members. Investigating Officer Balkar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Mohalla Bhai Ka Khuh, Dharamkot, his son Navdeep Singh, Harjinder Singh and Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Moga road, Dharamkot. The suspect were nabbed at a naka. Two stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession. A case was registered against the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
