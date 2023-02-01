Rashly driven car kills man in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 31

Cases related to accidents and deaths due to rash driving are being reported from Nawanshahr district more frequently. A case has been registered against unidentified person in the Behram police station for causing a death due to rash driving.

Want justice At 7.30 pm, a car coming at a high speed slammed into my uncle after which he fell down. I got my uncle admitted to the hospital where he died. I want justice. Mangar Rai, victim’s nephew

One Mangat Rai in his complaint to the police informed that he along with his paternal uncle went to the market for some work. “While we were about to cross the road at 7.30 in the evening, a car coming at a high speed slammed into my uncle after which he fell down and the driver ran away from the spot. He (driver) was driving negligently and at a very high speed. I couldn’t notice the car number. With the help of the passerbys I got my uncle admitted to the hospital where he died. I want justice and the accused should be nabbed as soon as possible,” the complainant recorded his statement.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving), and 304-a (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. The police are yet to nab the driver and the search is on.