RC, licensing portal to remain closed from June 14 to 18

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 13

Regional Transport Officer Ravinder Singh Gill said the online portal for paying fee and taxes for vehicle and driving licence related services would remain closed from June 14 to June 18 due to maintenance work.

A letter issued by the Transport Commissioner, Punjab, in this regards states that for those vehicles and persons, whose documents or driving licences would expire on these four days, and for the convenience of the general public, the validity of all such documents had been extended for another five days so that people do not have to pay late fee or fines.

The Regional Transport Officer said from June 14 to June 18, the IFMS portal would remain closed and no vehicle-related or Sarathi payment would be accepted. The RC, licence, permit and other services would remain closed, but there would be no fine on documents whose validity would expire during these days till June 24, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur