RCF Kapurthala holds vendors’ meet on ‘Make in India’

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 2

The Rail Coach Factory organised a vendors’ meet to expand the supplier base of high technology coach items with special emphasis on indigenisation under the Government of India policies of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’.

The emphasis was laid on development of the MSE sector in the meet. Around 120 entrepreneurs from different parts of the region participated in the meet, a majority of them being new vendors. More than 30 vendors from different parts of the country joined the meet through video conferencing.

RCF General Manager Ashesh Agrawal, senior officers and guest delegates were welcomed by Principal Chief Material Manager (CMM) Vinod Kumar Langan. The meet was conducted by Deputy CMM Lalit Kumar, while CMM Raj Kumar gave an informative presentation on RCF apprising vendors about present and future requirements of the Indian Railways and items likely to be procured by the RCF, elaborating on the requirements on quality and other aspects.

An exhibition was also organised on the occasion where indigenously manufactured goods used in the rail coaches were displayed.

#Kapurthala