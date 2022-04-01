RCF-Kapurthala records highest coach production of 1,862 this fiscal

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 31

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, has produced an all-time record outturn of 1,862 coaches during the production year of 2021-22. This is highest ever and 24 per cent above the production of 1,500 coaches in 2020-21. Besides, the RCF turned out a record 841 AC coaches, thus registering an increase of 78 per cent premium coaches over the previous year.

It also achieved the highest ever monthly production of 194 coaches in just 25 working days of March, this year, thus achieving 7.76 average per day production, which is also the highest ever in the history of RCF.

Out of 1,862 coaches, 1,840 are stainless steel and 22 LHB coaches. The stainless steel coach production now constitutes 100 per cent of total turnout. The main variants produced by the RCF this financial year are 55 AC Ist Class, 127 AC 2 Tier, 363 AC 3 Tier, 244 AC 3 Tier Economy Class and 449 High Speed Parcel Vans.

Ashesh Agrawal, General Manager, RCF, congratulated the officers, supervisors and employees for attaining the record production and applauded the dedication and perseverance of all employees. He said the team RCF was committed to work harder in coordinated manner to achieve much steeper target set by Railway Board in the coming fiscal and resolve to increase production, predominantly comprising AC coaches besides new variants for Vande Bharat train sets and narrow gauge panaromic coaches for Kalka-Shimla section.