Reacreational activities for parents at PTM today

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 2

A parent-teacher meeting being organised by the Education Department on September 3, would include recreational activities for the parents like a lemon run, musical chair, balloon games, sack run, among others. The goal behind these activities being organised by the Education Department is to encourage the parents to express themselves through sports and means of entertainment. Deputy District Education Officer (SE) Dheeraj Vashisht and Deputy District Education Officer (EE) Tarlochan Singh said that special preparations are underway.

#Hoshiarpur