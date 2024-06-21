Reading day observed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: National Reading Day was observed in honour of PN Panicker, who ignited the love of reading in India and worked for the establishment of libraries. He believed that education and reading are the keys to progress. With the view to instil the love of reading among students, the day was celebrated at Police DAV Public School, under the able guidance of Principal Rashmi Vij. The Students and faculty members read a variety of books. The activity was initiated by the Readers’ Club of the school and coordinated by Manoj Dutta.

Students bring laurels to college

The students of MVoc Mental Health Counselling (sem-I) of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to the institute by getting a good SGPA in the Guru Nanak Dev University examination. Priyanshu secured the first position with 9.20 SGPA, Harsimrat Kaur stood second with 8.40 SGPA, Grace Edwin got the third spot with 8.30 SGPA, Prerna Singh got the fourth position with 8.10 SGPA and Tanisha Mahendru stood fifth with 8 SGPA. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students and Head of Department Ashmeen Kaur.

International yoga day celebrated

International Yoga Day was celebrated by all the school branches of St Soldier Group of Institutions under the supervision of school directors and principals. The main motive to celebrate the day was to create awareness among students about the importance of physical and mental fitness. The students demonstrated many yoga asanas. Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra addressed the students, “Enjoy the process, celebrate small victories, and watch as these practices transform your life. Yoga brings the body and mind together and is built on three main elements — movement, breathing and meditation. Yoga has many physical and mental health benefits, including improved posture, flexibility, strength, balance and body awareness.”

June 23 last date for registration

Registration process for BE admissions (first year) at University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) at Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur, for the session 2024-25 is going on. The registration can be made at portal jacchd.admissions.nic.in for BE courses in mechanical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, computer science and engineering and information technology at UIET, PUSSGRC. A spokesperson said it is the largest off campus establishment of Panjab University (Chandigarh) with state-of-the-art infrastructure and excellent placements. Last date for registration for admissions will be June 23.

