Ready for paddy procurement: DC

Jalandhar, September 29
With Punjab government kick-starting the procurement of paddy from October 1, the district administration has put all requisite arrangements in place. The DC took part in a video conference to review the preparations for the procurement of paddy. The DC said there are 78 regular mandis and 28 temporary procurement centres had already been set up. As many as 107 rice mills have been registered, of which 90 rice mills have been allotted by the District Allotment Committee.
