Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 14

Leaders are changing their parties, there has been a sudden increase in the number of turncoats, war of words between political parties and candidates has escalated, speculations and rumours about probable candidates abound, but nobody is actually talking about the real issues, let alone working towards the development of the city ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Garbage dumped on the roadside raises a stink in Jalandhar. Tribune Photos

Roads in poor condition Even the condition of roads at some places is pathetic. Roads outside two pre-primary schools at Mota Singh Nagar are in a bad state. It becomes difficult for parents to drop and pick their wards. There are reports of snatching outside the schools too because of the dead end due to deplorable state of the road.

Campaigning has started and residents can hear announcements made through loudspeakers by various political parties. Now, with the announcement of candidates, campaigning and canvassing for support would begin in full swing.

Amidst all drama that is unfolding, real issues have taken a backseat. Nobody has uttered even a word until now on resolving the solid waste management problem and the condition of streetlights, sewerage, dilapidated roads yet.

Ironically, Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh is from Jalandhar.

There have been many accidents and the crime rate has also gone up in city areas where streetlights are lying defunct. The general public has been lodging complaints in this connection with the authorities concerned. The Tribune had recently highlighted that around 4,000 complaints of non-functional streetlights were pending with the MC complaint cell.

Even the condition of roads at some places is pathetic. Roads outside two pre-primary schools at Mota Singh Nagar are in a bad state. It becomes difficult for parents to drop and pick their wards. There are reports of snatching outside the schools too because of the dead end due to deplorable state of the road.

Sewerage issue too seems to be a perennial problem of the city. “It seems that we will never get basic amenities here in Jalandhar. Now, I know political leaders will continue to visit us with all those fake promises. But we hope that they actually start working towards the betterment of the district now,” rued a resident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.