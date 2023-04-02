Record tax collection, but roads still in bad shape: Ex-mayor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 1

Reacting to the disclosure made Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal regarding the recovery of Rs 5.73 crore as property tax in 2022-23, former mayor and senior BJP leader Arun Khosla asked her to tell the public why the city roads were still in a dilapidated condition and no funds were being spent on them.

He said usually paucity of funds was the main reason for the hindrance in development works, but if the roads were not repaired despite the record increase in the income of Phagwara Municipal Corporation in the past one year, it is natural to question the efficiency of the administration.

He alleged that MC authorities were harassing the poor, street vendors, small shopkeepers and city dwellers in the name of recovery. Sewerage and water supply bills and property tax notices were also being sent to the house owners of five marlas, while these facilities are free for owners of plots up to 100 yards. Taking a dig at the Bhagwant Mann government, the BJP leader said the one-year performance of this government was disappointing.

Khosla said the AAP’s self-proclaimed halka incharge Joginder Singh Maan could not bring any new project for the city in the past one year. Despite repeated attempts, none of the MC Official could be contacted for comments.