Red carpet welcome for visitors at model polling stations

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 1

In a bid to enhance the voting experience, model polling stations across the district greeted voters with folk dances, rangolis, flowers and saplings.

There were nine model booths in the Phillaur assembly constituency, 17 in Shahkot, 10 each in Nakodar, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, and Jalandhar Cantonment and 11 in Adampur. Among these, one booth in each constituency was designated as all-women booth, while a booth at a government school on Gulab Devi Road catered to people with disabilities (PwDs). A youth-themed booth was set up at a college on the Ladowali Road and a green-themed booth was established at Bhattian village, Phillaur.

Polling staff emphasised that the initiative highlighted the importance of voting and the need to protect environment. “Amid rising temperature and environmental concerns, such green initiatives are always welcomed,” said Kanchan, a young voter, stressing the importance of planting trees.

Voters lauded the administration for setting up these vibrant booths and engaging PwDs, youth, and women, sending a message of equal participation in the democratic process.

At pink booths in MGN Public School in Adarsh Nagar and Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School in Nakodar, voters were greeted with rangolis and inspiring paintings motivating them to vote. Selfie points were also set up to add to the festive atmosphere.

These model booths featured improved queue management, volunteer assistance, and priority voting for PwD, senior citizens and pregnant and lactating mothers. At HMV College pink booth, an e-car facility was available for elderly voters.

A booth-level officer at Jalandhar Central said, “We beautifully decorated a model booth with balloons and other materials. There was a special facility for voters who brought their kids, with volunteers available to look after them while parents voted.”

Rajwinder Kaur, a teacher on duty at the Goraya model polling station, said: “In 2019, I was also assigned to a model polling booth. So, I wasn’t worried about being in an all-women booth. The administration made all necessary arrangements, allowing us to manage everything smoothly.”

Appreciating the set-up at HMV College booth, Kamlesh Kumari, 72, an elderly voter, said: “I enjoyed casting my vote here. A helpdesk was there and volunteers assisted the elderly. The women staff managed the process efficiently.”

She said the model polling stations not only facilitated smooth voting process but also celebrated the spirit of democracy, ensuring an inclusive and pleasant experience for all voters.

First-time voters

Devyang Sharma, a first-time voter

First-time voters expressed their excitement to Jalandhar Tribune, revealing that the urge to take a photo of their inked finger and share it on the social media motivated them to brave the scorching heat and cast their vote. They were also eager to take advantage of the discounts offered by various cafes, restaurants, and eateries as a reward for voting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar