World Environment Day

Ban on single-use plastic can't be effective without robust strategy

Green activists say policy regulation required to ensure its implementation

Ban on single-use plastic can't be effective without robust strategy

Dedicated efforts are needed to streamline manufacturing and use of single-use plastic to save Mother Earth from catastrophe.

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 5

With the Punjab Government all set to ban single-use plastic by next month as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions across state, the environment activists in the city throw light on issues like policies to regulate the use of plastic alternative, awareness on impact of plastic on environment, improve recycling and better waste segregation management, which they say must be addressed in order to ensure effective implementation of the ban.

Avoidable items

Single-use plastics include plastic bottles, styrofoam takeaway containers, straws, plastic packaging materials, plastic cutlery, plastic sticks used in balloons, flags, candy, ice-cream and earbuds, and all plastic which is less than 100 microns in thickness.

Impact on environment

As single-use plastic is produced from fossil fuels, the process of extracting and creating these plastics emits huge amounts of greenhouse gases. It is estimated that just the extraction of these fossil fuels and their transportation to plastic factories emits 12.5 to 1.5 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gases.

The environment activists said a similar ban was announced by the government in 2016 also, in which it banned the use, manufacture and sale of plastic bags of less than 50 microns thickness but it miserably failed to enforce its rules and the ban was largely restricted to random checking and nothing else.

“If the state government is actually committed to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free by walking on the path shown by our revered Gurus, it should first come up with a robust strategy that not only ensures effective implementation of the ban but also addresses the major challenges attached with single-use plastic use and its manufacturing,” they added. Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, MP Singh, president of NG0-Mission 6213 Punjab, said: “The annual report of the Central Pollution Control Board in 2019 recorded a staggering 143 times increase in the plastic waste generation in Punjab from 2014 to 2018. He said as per the report, 377.78 tonnes of plastic waste generated was in the state in 2014, which skyrocketed to 54,066 tonnes in 2018,” he said.

He said plastic waste has become a major environmental issue and if dedicated efforts to streamline its usage and manufacturing were not taken now, the situation would worsen and every living being will suffer.

Singh further added that plastic has not only polluted our water bodies, surroundings and other places, the particles of plastic has also entered into human blood and the day is not far when it would make its way into human organs, too.

Another activist Jagtar Singh said: “Almost all rivers, canals and ponds in the state are covered by plastic waste. Jalandhar Bist Doab Canal has turned into a garbage dump and heaps of plastic have been rotting there since ages. We all have to come together to address this issue as mere bans, policies and advisories won’t change anything. We must educate people about climate change and the reasons behind it,” he added.

He said be it social gatherings or government functions, the use of plastic cutlery and among other items is very common. “The government needs to develop a system right from the grassroot to ensure its effective enforcement. We the people have to support the government in this move only then the desired results would be visible,” he added.

#Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

2
Nation

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu cancels press conference in Doha

3
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

4
Himachal

Himachal medical colleges lose senior faculty to AIIMS

5
Delhi

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

6
Punjab

CCTV footage showing two boys taking selfies seconds after Sidhu Moosewala left his house under scanner

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'

8
Punjab

2 PRTC conductors booked for fraud; 'pocketed' Rs 1L daily

9
Nation

Remarks on Prophet: BJP removes Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal

10
Amritsar

Sikhs should learn use of modern weapons, says Akal Takht Jathedar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Hottest June day in 5 yrs, no respite in sight
Chandigarh

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

Farmer’s entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book
Haryana

Yamunanagar farmer's entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book

World environment day: Rise in temperature caused faster snowmelt in March, April
Himachal

World environment day: Rise in temperature caused faster snowmelt in Himachal in March, April

Shah Rukh Khan’s first look in ‘Jawan’ takes Internet by storm; Salman Khan says ‘Mere jawan bhai ready hai’; Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor’s scruffy avatar
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan': Netizens unleash hilarious meme-fest over actor's scruffy avatar; Salman Khan says 'Mere jawan bhai ready hai'

Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Top News

Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army

Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army

Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...

Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect from Haryana; 2 killers had stayed with him

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'

Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad

Cities

View All

Amid tight security, Bluestar anniversary observed peacefully at Golden temple

Sikhs should learn use of modern weapons, says Akal Takht Jathedar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Holy city Amritsar turns fortress

Massive police bandobast ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary holds back tourist flow to Amritsar

Amritsar: Organisation takes out 'freedom parade' on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Apart from planting saplings, need felt to save water, check plastic use & cause less pollution

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Mohali MC turmoil: Punjab Congress president Raja Warring meets Rishav Jain

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

PGI's Virology Department lab gets WHO accreditation

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Engg student dies at PTU, campus erupts in protests

Engg student dies at PTU, campus erupts in protests

Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian's murder: 5 more held, police hint at league rivalry

Ghallughara Diwas: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

4 Rajya Sabha members have Jalandhar connect

'Govt to probe delay in completion of works'

PSPCL drive against power theft yields ~13.82 cr in five months

PSPCL drive against power theft yields Rs 13.82 cr in five months

One tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Open House: Is negligence on MC's part over poor condition of multi-storey parking acceptable?

Ludhiana city gets 50 MLD effluent treatment plant

Short film ‘Ambient sound of bamboos’ released

Navjot Sidhu taken to PGI Chandigarh for medical examination

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER

Fire breaks out in forest area, Patiala DC orders probe

World Environment Day: Plantation drive held, vertical garden established in Patiala

Court stays AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh's conviction