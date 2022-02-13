Region finds mention in NDA's manifesto

Jalandhar, February 12
The NDA’s manifesto for 2022 promised that Jalandhar would be developed as a sports capital of India with a stadium for football, another for hockey, along with other facilities. While the BJP and its alliance partners in Punjab released its manifesto in Jalandhar, two days before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jalandhar, both Jalandhar and Doaba featured several times in the manifesto.
Notably, Jalandhar’s importance as a sporting city has time and again garnered mention from political parties. While Sports Minister Pargat Singh has been laying thrust on sporting facilities, AAP has also laid thrust on Jalandhar as a sporting hub months ago.
The BJP said Jalandhar would be developed as a sports capital with state-of-the-art sporting facilities. Besides sporting sops, the NDA’s manifesto announced dry ports, special economic zones, SAI training centre, PGI satellite centre, development on lines of metro cities and promotion of domestic flights for Doaba regions.
The NDA’s key promises for the Doaba region and Jalandhar included three new dry ports in Jalandhar, Amritsar and Bathinda. It also included special economic zone along with the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway that will connect key economic and industrial hubs such as Ambala, Chandigarh, Mohali, Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kapurthala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...