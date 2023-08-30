Register FIR against SHO for abetting suicide: Bikram Singh Majithia

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 29

Former minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday demanded registration of abetment to suicide case against an SHO and other police officials responsible for the suicide of two brothers who jumped into the Beas.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior SAD leader said it was shocking that the police were claiming that CCTV cameras of the concerned police station were not working on August 15. “It is clear that a conspiracy has been hatched to dilute the case by deleting the video footage. Even the Supreme Court had made it clear in two different cases that every part of a police station should be under the lens of CCTV cameras. It was not possible that the CCTV cameras were not working on Independence Day when security is always enhanced in the state and country,” Majithia lashed out.

Majithia alleged, “Victim Manavjit Singh Dhillon was harassed in the police station and his turban was removed and he was ill-treated. His brother Jashanjit Singh Dhillon could not bear treatment met out to his brother Manavjit and took the extreme step. Despite being persuaded by his brother Manavjit and a friend to relent he refused and ultimately both jumped into Beas. It is shocking that even after a written appeal by the father of both brothers to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav for justice in the case both of them had maintained a studious silence on the issue.”

Majithia said the police even failed to locate the bodies of both brothers and the family has itself hired divers but still bodies had not been traced. He said now the police were trying to prove that bodies were untraceable because the law says that until bodies are traced, no action can be taken against anybody.

Majithia said he would meet the Jalandhar Commissioner of Police and the DGP to seek justice for both brothers and if the police failed to act in the matter, the SAD would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

