Registration date for 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan' extended to Aug 30

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 24

To ensure maximum participation of youngsters in the ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ sports event to be commenced from August 29 from local Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, the last date of registration has been extended up to August 30, which was earlier August 25.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting, addressed through video conferencing, chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua with senior officers of the state government and Deputy Commissioners while reviewing the preparations and arrangements being made at the site.

Apprising the Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh pointed out that adequate arrangements were being put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the sports extravaganza to be kick-started by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He said contingents of sportspersons from each district would be part of the inaugural ceremony by carrying out a march past and students from schools and colleges would also participate in cultural activities to be organised in the stadium. The torch-relay will also mark the beginning of this mega sports event, which is to be organised at block and district-level and concluded after two-month sports activities across Punjab.

Meanwhile, accompanied by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University’s Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen JS Cheema, the DC also held a review meeting in the DAC to oversee the ongoing preparations and arrangements. Jaspreet Singh said youngsters can register for ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ at a special portal www.punjabkhedmela2022.in or if they want to register offline, they will have to visit the District Sports Offices.

Block-level competitions

The block-level competitions will be held at Rurka Kalan, Adampur, Mehatpur, Phillaur, Bhogpur, Lohian, Nakodar, Jalandhar East, Shahkot, Jalandhar West and Nurmahal, where competitions of different sports, including kho-kho, football, athletics, volleyball, kabaddi and tug-of-war would be held, the Deputy Commissioner said.

