Regulatory body to monitor media need of hour: Dr Joshi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU, Regional Campus Jalandhar, on Wednesday celebrated the National Press Day jointly with Punjab Press Club. Dr Lakhwinder Johal, a veteran media person, was the chief guest on the occasion.

He inaugurated a photo exhibition of prominent journalists of India, including Punjabi and Hindi journalists. Johal interacted with the students of the department. He discussed about media and its ethical concerns in contemporary times.

He said there should be a regulatory body to monitor the working of the media. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department, said the National Press Day should be a reminder to budding journalists to improve the credibility of media and become responsible media persons.

Meanwhile, the PG Department of Mass Communication and Video Production of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised guest lectures on the occasion. The students were given valuable information regarding various media.

At Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, the celebrations were organised jointly by Student Welfare Department and Post Graduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated all the people associated with the field of journalism on this day and described the media as the fourth pillar of democracy.