Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

NCC cadets march past during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar. Photos: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 12

Three days ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a full dress rehearsal was held on Friday at the local Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, where Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh hoisted the national flag and took salute of the march past.

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar will preside over the district-level Independence Day function to be held on August 15 at the stadium. The full dress rehearsal witnessed the march past, PT show, scintillating cultural activities displaying the patriotic ferver including giddha and bhangra. The march past comprised the contingents of ITBP, Punjab Police, Punjab Homeguards, NCC cadets, scouts and girl guides.

A contingent of paramilitary force march past during a full dress rehearsal ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar.

Students of Jawahar Navodaya School, Deaf and Dumb children of Red Cross, KMV College, HMV College, SD College for Women, SD Phullarwan School, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden presented different activities. Students of Police DAV School presented folk dance, instilling a sense of nationalism and patriotism. A group of students from SD College for women sung the national anthem. The parade was led by PPS Officer ACP North Mohit Kumar Singla.

After the rehearsal, the DC also held a meeting of the district administration, where he gave detailed instructions to make the Independence Day celebrations a great success. After a gap of two years, this time students’ activities, including choreography and dance on patriotic songs, giddha and bhangra, besides mass PT show, are being made part of the celebrations, he added.

College students participate in a full dress rehearsal in Jalandhar on Friday.

ADC (D) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, SDM Jai Inder Singh and Assistant Commissioner Harjinder Singh Jassal and others senior officers of civil and police administration were also present during the rehearsal.

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

