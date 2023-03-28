'Release youths detained during crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De'

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 27

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal met the Deputy Commissioner Navjotpal Singh Randhawa today to demand the immediate release of the youths detained amid the ongoing crackdown on the ‘Waris Punjab De’ elements.

The delegation comprising former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and MLA Banga, among others, contended that the youths have been detained on flimsy grounds.

“The youths have no criminal record and are not involved in any crime. Hence, the hard-earned peace and social harmony in the state should not be disturbed by creating an atmosphere of fear and terror by the police,” they urged while adding that Punjab is already facing an economic crisis and noting that the recent rains have damaged the crops.

The SAD delegation have met the DCs in Patiala, Mohali and Ropar to apprise them of the ground realities, said MP Chandumajra, while adding that the response of the concerned bureaucrats was positive.

Chandumajra also lauded the statement of the Punjab DGP and hoped that the government would take immediate remedial measures to maintain peace, social harmony and law and order in the state.