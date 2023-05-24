Religious functions, ‘chabeels’ in Jalandhar mark Guru’s martyrdom day

Jalandhar, May 23
Stalls of sweetened water were put up across the city and gurdwaras on the occasion of the martyrdom day of the fifth Sikh master, Guru Arjun Dev, today.
Devotees paid obseisance at the gurdwaras, heard religious hymns and performed sewa of chabeel in the scorching heat today. At Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha Model Town, raagi jatha of Bhai Ranjit Singh from Sri Harminder Sahib Amritsar performed the kirtan. The local jatha of Bhai Fateh Singh and Bhai Shamsher Singh, Istri Satsang Sabha of Model Town, students of Guru Amar Dass Public School and Bibi Gurjeet Kaur recited shabads from gurbani. Bibi Jasjit Kaur and Bhai Balbir Singh enlightened the sangat with their knowledge about the preaching of Guru sahib.
Langar served from the community kitchen which was savoured by the sangat. On this occasion, Ajit Singh Sethi, president of gurdwara committee supervised all arrangements.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st