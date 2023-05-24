Religious functions, ‘chabeels’ in Jalandhar mark Guru’s martyrdom day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 23

Stalls of sweetened water were put up across the city and gurdwaras on the occasion of the martyrdom day of the fifth Sikh master, Guru Arjun Dev, today.

Devotees paid obseisance at the gurdwaras, heard religious hymns and performed sewa of chabeel in the scorching heat today. At Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha Model Town, raagi jatha of Bhai Ranjit Singh from Sri Harminder Sahib Amritsar performed the kirtan. The local jatha of Bhai Fateh Singh and Bhai Shamsher Singh, Istri Satsang Sabha of Model Town, students of Guru Amar Dass Public School and Bibi Gurjeet Kaur recited shabads from gurbani. Bibi Jasjit Kaur and Bhai Balbir Singh enlightened the sangat with their knowledge about the preaching of Guru sahib.

Langar served from the community kitchen which was savoured by the sangat. On this occasion, Ajit Singh Sethi, president of gurdwara committee supervised all arrangements.