Remain present at 'NRI milni' on Dec 16, senior officials told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 11

With a view to resolving issues and plaints of the non-resident Indians (NRIs), the state government is organising the ‘NRI Punjabian naal Milni’ on December 16.

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will hold discussions with NRIs and address their concerns. Five milnis (meetings) with NRIs will be held in different districts, including Jalandhar.

Disclosing this here today, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, Commissioner, Jalandhar Division, and Chairman, NRI Sabha, said the milni at Jalandhar would be organised at

St Soldier Campus near NIT on the Jalandhar-Kartarpur National Highway. She further said senior officers of all departments concerned would remain present during the meeting to hear the plaints of NRIs so as to ensure prompt redress. She said the registration of NRIs would take place from 10:30 am onwards and immediate after registration ‘milni’ proceedings would commence.

Dhaliwal would personally meet the members of Punjabi diaspora, said the Divisional Commissioner, adding that NRIs from the Doaba region from Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) districts would participate in this initiative. Besides, Principal Secretary J Balamurugan, ADGP (NRI Wing) Praveen Kumar Sinha, Deputy Commissioners, Commissioner of Police and SSPs of these districts would also be present there to initiate the process for resolving their complaints with immediate effect.

The Divisional Commissioner urged the NRIs to actively participate in the ‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ so that their complaints could be sorted out besides getting their valuable suggestions to facilitate them. Pertinently, after Jalandhar, the next milni will be held at SAS Nagar (Mohali) on December 19, Ludhiana on December 23, Moga on December 26 followed by Amritsar on December 30.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh informed that elaborate arrangements were being made by the district administration to facilitate NRIs. He said NRIs could get themselves either online or on on the spot at the venue.