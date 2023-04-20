Remand of Rajdeep, Joga Singh extended

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 19

After the police remand of four, including Joga Singh and advocate Rajdeep Singh, arrested in the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s case, ended today, they were produced in the court of Simrandeep Singh Sohi, Judicial Magistrate First Class. The court ordered to send the arrested brothers, Hardeep Singh and Kuldeep Singh, residents of Rajpur Bhaian, to judicial custody, while Joga Singh and advocate Rajdeep Singh were sent to police remand for two more days.

Advocate Rajdeep Singh and Joga Singh’s lawyers TS Bariana and Sandeep Sharma said that after the police remand of the said persons for three days was over, they were produced again in the court today. There the police by filing another separate case against Joga Singh, sought remand for questioning regarding the five cartridges of .12 bore gun recovered from him. He said that the police have also named Gurjap Singh, the England-based brother of advocate Rajdeep Singh, in the case.

The court sent Joga Singh and advocate Rajdeep Singh on police remand for two more days. Members of the Bar Association, Kapurthala and Bholath, were also present outside the court. It is notable that advocate Rajdeep Singh used to practice as a lawyer in Kapurthala.