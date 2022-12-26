Remove encroachments in Bainpur, DDPO told

Phagwara, December 25
The Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Department has directed the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) of Jalandhar to remove encroachments in Bainpur village.
In an official communication to the DDPO, the in-charge of the Shamlat Cell of the Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat forwarded a complaint received from the Chief Minister’s office sent by Dilbag Singh — a social activist and a resident of Bainapur, Nurmahal — regarding the blocking of a passage in the village. The communication stated that the encroachment should be removed per the norms as soon as possible.
