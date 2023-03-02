Renowned writers, journalists to participate in Hoshiarpur Literature Festival-2023

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 1

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the district administration will organise the Hoshiarpur Literature Festival-2023 on March 4 in collaboration with the Hoshiarpur Literary Society. She said the festival will begin with the public offering of the digital library by Punjab Cabinet Minister Jimpa in front of the Red Cross building.

The DC said all content would be made available digitally in the library. She said the membership fee of the library has been kept modest so that anyone could benefit from it.

Laptops and tabs have also been provided in the library, she added. The DC added that special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and children in the library.

Punjab Information Commissioner Khushwant Singh and Hoshiarpur Literary Society president Sana K Gupta said after the inauguration of the digital library, eminent writers and journalists of the country will be participating in the literature festival with the theme ‘Parhda Punjab Vadhda Punjab’ from 11 am to 6 pm.

The speakers will include writer and filmmaker Amardeep Singh, writer and former RAW chief AKS Dulat, journalist and former MLA Kanwar Sandhu, writer and former ambassador Navtej Sarna, writer and former army officer Lt Gen (retd) KJS Dhillon, Hindustan Times Executive Editor Ramesh Vinayak and writer, poet and journalist Nirupama Dutt.

Khushwant Singh appealed to district residents to listen to the views of the writers and journalists by actively participating in the event.

He said this was the third literature festival being organised by the Hoshiarpur Literary Society.