Report farm fires, namberdars told

Nawanshahar, October 31
Taking a serious note of the offenders setting crop residues on fire, Deputy Commissioner Nawanshahr NPS Randhawa has asked the namberdars of the district to inform the stubble-burning incidents immediately to the administration.
The Deputy Commissioner saw three incidents of stubble-burning in the district during his field visit today. He said despite repeated appeals to the farmers for not to set crop residue on fire, satellite imaging is reporting such incidents. “We will now use the services of nambardars who are associated with the Revenue Department,” said Randhawa. He added the offenders would have to face the difficulties like renewing of arms licence, Passport and of driving license. Apart from that, they would be deprived of the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi or other schemes.
Red entry would also be made in land records of such farmers that further cause problems in renewal of crop limits with banks and the sale of land, added the Deputy Commissioner.
