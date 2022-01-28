Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 27

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Aruna Chaudhary unfurled the national flag at the Police Lines ground, Hoshiarpur, during a district-level function on Wednesday. After unfurling the Tricolour, Choudhary inspected the parade.

Giving a message to the people of the district, the minister said even though the country became independent on August 15, 1947, we became a republic only after the Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. She handed over 20 sewing machines to the needy and five wheel chairs to the beneficiaries on behalf of the District Red Cross Society. Apart from this, 63 personalities who excelled in different fields of life were also honoured. A spectacular march past was held under the leadership of Parade Commander DSP Manavjit Singh. On behalf of the district administration, DC Apneet Riyat and SSP Dhruman H. Nimbale presented a memento to the chief guest.

At the subsidiary training centre, Border Security Force, Kharkan camp, chief guest IG Madhu Sudan Sharma unfurled the Tricolour. All the personnel officers, subordinate officers, jawans, trainees and children of the training centre participated in the celebrations.

The national flag was also unfurled at Government College, Talwara; BJP office; Rotary Club, Hoshiarpur; Gems Cambridge International School; District Congress Committee office; The SVM School, Talwara, among other places.

R-Day celebrated in Nakodar

Nakodar: Republic Day was celebrated with grandeur in Nakodar and Shahkot subdivisions and Nurmahal subtehsil. Sub-divisional magistrates Poonam Singh and Lal Biswas unfurled national flag at Nakodar, Shahkot and Nurmahal NC president HK Johalat.