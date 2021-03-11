Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Research, Innovation and Extension Committee of School of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, organised a capacity-building workshop on “Research report writing” for the students of MBA, BBA and BCom (H). Research report is a systematic, articulate and orderly presentation of research work in a written form. An ideal research report is considered to be a true testimony of all work done to address the research objectives. The resource person for the workshop was Dr Sonia Chawla from NIT, Jalandhar. Dr Chawla elaborated on the aspects of problem definition, need of research, research process and effective report writing. It was an interactive session wherein 205 students from various classes of School of Management attended the workshop. Dr Inderpal Singh (HoD Management) stated that the students of management, at some point in their academic career, pursue research in one form or another and thus, highlighted the need for understanding the components of a good research report.

IMP of Saanjh Kendras

Class VII to X students of Innocent Hearts, Green Model Town, and Royal World International School were sensitised about the growing criminal activities in society by members of a Saanjh Kendra. They told the students how they support the community. They shared different helpline numbers issued by the kendra so that the children can contact them in any case of an emergency. The students were updated on how to make passbooks, the importance of identification of tenants and domestic work helpers and knowledge about Aadhaar card. They were told that those who go abroad must have a police clearance certificate before leaving the country. The students were made aware of frauds being done on WhatsApp, through net banking, ATMs and other online services. They were motivated to follow traffic rules and drive within moderate speed limit. Girl children were asked to contact them immediately on the given helpline numbers to report any incidents such as molesting and other criminal activities. A helpline number especially for women was also shared.

GNA case study competition

GNA Business School at GNA University organised “Ace the Case- Case Study Competition” under its HR Club HRICANS for MBA students. The main objective behind holding this competition was to strengthen the intellectual abilities of the students and sharpen their business acumen through the presentation of real-life business cases. The event was organised by Dr Ashutosh Verma, Associate Professor, GNA Business School, and the same was judged by Dr Rajinder Kaur and Dr Jyoti Singh, Assistant Professors, GNA Business School. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Sameer Verma, Dean, GNA Business School. The competition witnessed a participation of over 40 students from the postgraduate division. At the end of the competition, Jasleen Kaur and Kiran Arora from MBA (second semester) were adjudged as winners of the competition. The winners were awarded with certificates.

Poster-making competition

A poster-making competition on the theme “Save water save life” was organised by Amrita Pritam Sahit Sabha (Punjabi Department) at PCM SD College for Women. Students from different streams participated in the event. Harsimrat Kaur (Department of Fine Arts) acted as a judge. In the competition, Isha of BCom (Semester II) and Ashima Chopra of BA (Semester IV) won the first prize. Sandesh Preeti of BSc (Computer Science) Semester II bagged the second prize and Rajni of BA (Semester IV) grabbed the third prize. Besides, Goveshna of BA BEd (Semester IV) and Loveleen of BA (Semester IV) received the consolation prizes. Members of the managing committee and Principal Prof (Dr) Pooja Parashar congratulated the winners.

Developing Research Ethics

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (autonomous) organised an international webinar-cum-virtual tour under its International Series (Chemistry Chapter) on the topic “Developing research ethics for the better future”. The event was organised by PG Department of Chemistry. The webinar was attended by over 75 students. Ridhi Salotra from Queens University, UK, was invited as the resource person. She also arranged a virtual tour of Queens University while keeping main focus on their research labs. She commenced her lecture by discussing the greatest challenges of 21st century i.e. sustainable development and the various goals to achieve it. She emphasised that there are mainly three pathways namely chemistry, physics and mathematics as students can have infinite number of opportunities from each of them. She informed the students about GRE-ETS exams for doing research in USA, Canada and Australia. She commenced the virtual visit from nano chemistry lab, moved towards the organic synthetic lab and chemical engineering lab showing the latest fume-hood, rota vapours, deep freezers and UV-chambers. The most interesting part of the virtual tour was a visit to the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) lab, where they had explained the importance of two NMR equipments with 400 Mega Hertz (MHz) and 600 MHz frequency.

Farewell at HMV College

A farewell — Kabhi alvida na kehna — for UG and PG students of humanities, computer science and skill development streams of HMV College was organised. The overall incharge of the event were Dr Ramnita Saini Sharda and Ritu Bajaj and co-incharge were Veena Arora, Sangeeta Bhandari, Dr Neeru Bharti and Urvashi. The colourful bash was anchored by Massarat and Avleen, under the guidance of Kuljit Kaur and Dr Jyoti Gogia. Ramp walk of final year students was judged by Navroop, Mamta, Dr Santosh Khanna and Dr Ashmeen Kaur. Gurvinder Kaur, in her message, expressed thanks for the love she received from the institute.The winners included Harshita and Samridhi from humanities, Priya and Gurpriya from skilled courses, Diksha and Divya from computer science, Diksha and Gurwinder from PG classes. Angel Arora and Taru were given special prizes. The event also witnessed the release of college magazines — Samvad, The Artist, Techwatch and Sports Zeal.

Skill Development Summit

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus has been awarded for Excellence in Employability Programmes - North at the 15th International Education Leadership and Skill Development Summit organised by ASSOCHAM. The award was presented by Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State, Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, mentioned that in employability programmes, various developmental modules were being conducted to hone the employability skills of students. These modules ensure maximum development of students in the prescribed time. The employability courses being run in the institute have been designed with the help of inputs from industry as per the current market needs. Further, Dr Rajesh Bagga elaborated that the institute has put in lot of hard work in designing and implementing multiple value-added and employability enhancement modules for students of all courses.

investiture at phagwara school

Cambridge International School, Phagwara, organised the investiture ceremony for the Student Council 2022-23 that took an oath in the presence of Principal Jorawar Singh. Sidak Singh Behan became the Head Boy, and Palak Bansal the Head Girl. The council also included Sports Captains Dhruv Dhunna and Jaisleen Kaur, Activity Captain Robinpreet Kaur, Cedar House Captains Sukhraj Singh and Palak Layal, Cedar House Vice-Captains Nitika Bansal and Himanya Malhotra, Pine House Captains Gurnoor Sagar and Namrata, Pine House Vice-Captains Kirandeep Kaur and Jasmeet Parmar, Maple House Captains Komaldeep Kaur and Jashandeep Singh, Maple House Vice-Captains Shahid Maria and Harnoor Kaur, Oak House Captains Jaskaran Singh Behan and SaakshiBawaKohli, Oak House Vice-Captains Amneet Kaur and ArshdeepCheema. The class representatives included Smiti and Ridham for Grade VI, Anureet and Arjun for Grade VII, Mouli and Ridham for Grade VIII, Jhanvi Bagga and Sidak Sethi for Grade IX, Hiten Kalucha and Kiratpreet Kaur for Grade X and Natasha and Amritveer Singh for Grade XII.

World Boxing C’ship

A woman-boxer at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Parveen (63kg) has confirmed a top medal at the ongoing International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships-2022 at Istanbul in Turkey. Assuring her first world championship medal by reaching its semi-finals, Parveen won over Shoira Zulkaynarova of Tajikistan. She will now be up against Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst in the semi-final, with her fierce punches and hooks. Championship will conclude on May 20. Top 310 woman-boxers from 73 nations are participating in it. Prior to quarterfinals, LPU’s two boxers Parveen and Jaismine had been continuously registering victories against their respective opponents at the International Boxing Association’s (IBA’s) 12th edition of the championship. Representing the Indian squad, both of these LPU boxers entered the quarterfinals of the championship with a possibility of top winnings for the country. Parveen had displayed her attacking competence to out-punch former youth Olympic champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA 5-0. However, Jaismine could not make it to the semifinals. LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Mittal said LPU students get an atmosphere where they grow as all-rounder.

Red day celebrations

Ivy World Playschool, Civil Lines, organised a fun-learning activity “Red Day celebration” for kindergarteners under the guidance of the management of the school. Toddlers are attracted towards colours by nature and using this foundation skill as a key way towards interesting learning “Red Day celebration” activity was organised in the school. The celebration was a wonderful learning activity which helped children to understand the concept of primary colours. The activity was held in the school and the aesthetics of the school were remodeled according to the theme. It helped the preschoolers to sort and classify objects based on colours by reinforcing cognitive skills. The shades of red made our tiny tots feel bright, lively and cheerful. The tiny tots had dressed up beautifully in red attire and red-coloured headgears.

Fancy dress competition

To bring out the hidden talents among kids, a fancy dress competition was held for the pre-primary kids of Eklavya School. The boys dressed up as doctors, farmers, freedom fighters, actors and singers and girls dressed up as dolls, teachers, fairies, doctors and nurses to name a few. All tiny tots came on the stage with confidence and tried to speak a few lines. Navsanpreet (LKG) dressed as Bhagat Singh and stole the show as he presented himself and spoke Vande Matram with confidence. Sargun Kaur (Nursery) dressed as doctor. Chakshvir (UKG) dressed as singer and sang the song “Cinderella” with his guitar.

Farewell party at Apeejay

Apeejay College of Fine Arts hosted a farewell party — Au de Revoir — for the outgoing session of 2021-22. Dr Neerja Dhingra was the chief guest of the day. Addressing the students, she said the academic session had experienced many upheavals. They had experienced studying in pre-Covid, during Covid and post-Covid through all platforms. She added this experience would certainly give them edge and strength to face different kinds of challenges. Jaismeen Gill of BCom (Semester IV) welcomed her seniors, took them through the memory line of previous years, and said they would be missed. The Head Boy and Head Girl from final year — Harsh Mehta and Jahnvi — bid adieu to their juniors and teachers and recalled the time spent in the campus. They assured their teachers that they would always make them proud. The modelling session was organised for the students of final year. Surbhi Makheeja became Miss Apeejay and Raghav Taneja Mr Apeejay. Manhar Kumar and Kyati Mahajan won the titles of Mr Well Dress and Ms Charming, respectively. Sarthak and Gurleen Singh won the titles of Ist Runner-up and IInd Runner-up (Boys), respectively. Ashnoor Sachdeva and Kashish Sharma won the titles of Ist Runner-up and IInd Runner-up (Girls), respectively. Aditi Mittal got the consolation prize.