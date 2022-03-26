CAMPUS notes

Research tips given to teachers

Students design a rangoli during ‘Carpe Deim-2022’ at GNDU College, Ladowali Road, on Friday. Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Teachers of Hindu Kanya College Kapurthala got tips on doing research work. Dr Rubal Kanojia from Central University Punjab, Bathinda, said good research plays an important role in the progress of any teacher. He said teachers should work seriously on research and go to the right platform and choose the right research journal. In any publication whose standard is not correct, there is no use sending articles. He gave tips to the teachers for the different stages of research. He urged teachers to consider the scope available in other disciplines rather than being confined to their subject for research as it is also easier to do inter-disciplinary research and it also increases the scope of teachers.

MoU signed with Kathmandu campus

PCM SD College signed a Memorandum of Understanding for student exchange with Padma Kanya Multiple Campus, Kathmandu, Nepal. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar stated that the MoU is another milestone towards the realisation of the vision and mission of the management for the overall development of its pupils. She said the initiative would promise in bringing about a healthy academic exchange of students, staff members and not to mention, the information and study materials. Education will no longer entail a myopic vision, but would facilitate a ground for diversity and academic integration that would amount to constructive outcomes in the long run.

Blood donation camp organised

The sacrifices of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were remembered by St Soldier Group of Institutions on their martyrdom day. A blood donation camp was organised by St. Soldier Law College in collaboration with Civil Hospital. Chairman of St. Soldier Group Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Dr Gurpinder Kaur from Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, and her team were especially present. Staff members and Students of various classes donated 74 units of blood and saluted the martyrs on this occasion. The students of St. Soldier College (Co-Ed), Main Campus and St. Soldier Management and Technical Institute, Kapurthala Road, organised poster slogan making competition in which they showcased sacrifices of martyrs.

Roza-E-Rukhsat 2022

An essence of overwhelming elation swept over in the farewell function organised to bid adieu the students of Plus Two in Roza-e-Rukhsat 2022 organised in HMV Collegiate Sr Sec School under the guidance of the Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. The event was commenced with traditional lamp lighting ceremony followed by DAV Gaan. Modelling contest was held. The coveted title of Ms. Artsy was given to Arzoo Dhawan, Arpika won the title of Ms. Tech Fairy, the title of Ms. Biz girl was given to Aashna. Ira Bhatia won the title of Ms. Farewell 2022, Damini won the title of Ms. Farewell first runner up and Arvinder Kaur won the title of Ms. Farewell second runner up. The head girl of the school Arzoo Dhawan shared her enriching experience and also expressed gratitude.

Student gets Rs20L package

MBA student Manish Kumar from Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, School of Management, got placed at a salary package of Rs 20 lakh with PATH, a non-profit international global health organisation situated at Seattle, US, providing services in vaccines, medicines, diagnostic and medical equipments. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, congratulated the selected student and wished him luck for the future.

Skill Hub Centre

Sanskriti KMV School, a Skill Hub for CBSE Skill Development Courses, has been prominently marked with the status of Skill Hub center in Jalandhar district, under the national program,e launched by CBSE. Skill Hub will open doors of employment for the youngsters and adults by gaining through short vocational courses complimenting their needs. Courses designed by CBSE will be available at Sanskriti KMV School under the trained trainers and equipped infrastructure. At present under the Skill Hub Initiative (SHI) under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0), school aims to provide shared infrastructure, align with the needs of the local economy and address the needs of all targeted segments for vocational training.

Visit by charitable trust founder

The founder of Janhit Charitable Welfare Trust Dhaliwal, Balkar Singh Dhaliwal, visited the campus of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. He not only presented beautiful plants to the institute but also spread a message to save and conserve air, water and Mother Nature. He said his aim is to create a clean and green environment so that the future would be safe and the upcoming generations could lead a blessed and blissful life. With this sole aim, he is presenting free of cost plants to various schools, college and universities. He also said that if any institute could take care of at least 20 plants being gifted by him, he would donate one computer completely free of cost to the said institute.

Founder remembered

Shiv Jyoti Public School observed a day to commemorate the birth anniversary of its founder Dr Durga Dutt Jyoti. Principal Neeru Nayyar, Vice Principal Parveen Saili and all the members of staff decided to move ahead on the path shown by him. Krishna Jyoti (Chairperson), Dr Vidur Jyoti (Chairman Trust) and Dr.Suvikram Jyoti (manager, managing committee and general secretary Trust) and Principal Neeru Nayyar said the spark which he had kindled would continue to ignite in the form of betterment and upliftment of society appended by all that is virtuous and would continue to bring laurels & fame to the organisation.

