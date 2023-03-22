Researchers develop tool for hand hygiene

Phagwara, March 21
A team of researchers at Lovely Professional University (LPU) has developed an IoT (Internet of Things) device for soap dispensers. Named as ‘20Sec4Life’, this attachment for hand-wash dispensers ensures and keeps track of rubbing hands for over 20 seconds as specified by the World Health Organization (WHO).
With this patent, LPU researchers have now got a tally of over 2,500 international and national patents published, and more than 167 granted. The new device will glow, beep and play music for 20 seconds. This will be to ensure that users wash hands properly as per the WHO guidelines. Operating with a small battery, this splash-proof device can be mounted on any liquid soap dispenser.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Nara...
Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800...