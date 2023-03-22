Researchers develop tool for hand hygiene

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 21

A team of researchers at Lovely Professional University (LPU) has developed an IoT (Internet of Things) device for soap dispensers. Named as ‘20Sec4Life’, this attachment for hand-wash dispensers ensures and keeps track of rubbing hands for over 20 seconds as specified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

With this patent, LPU researchers have now got a tally of over 2,500 international and national patents published, and more than 167 granted. The new device will glow, beep and play music for 20 seconds. This will be to ensure that users wash hands properly as per the WHO guidelines. Operating with a small battery, this splash-proof device can be mounted on any liquid soap dispenser.